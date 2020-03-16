Which institution holds the most shares in Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) is -56.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.44 and a high of $60.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The DY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.5% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.77% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 46.58% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.30, the stock is -37.18% and -48.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 28.48% at the moment leaves the stock -57.42% off its SMA200. DY registered -58.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.53.

The stock witnessed a -54.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.14%, and is -14.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.57% over the week and 10.64% over the month.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) has around 15230 employees, a market worth around $655.28M and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.31 and Fwd P/E is 8.08. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.63% and -66.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dycom Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $757.35M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Top Institutional Holders

324 institutions hold shares in Dycom Industries Inc. (DY), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.36% while institutional investors hold 106.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.28M, and float is at 30.21M with Short Float at 13.68%. Institutions hold 101.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.09 million shares valued at $192.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.94% of the DY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.86 million shares valued at $134.88 million to account for 9.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.0 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $94.35 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.16% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $76.8 million.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is trading -34.86% down over the past 12 months. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is -12.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.18% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.8.