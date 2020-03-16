Which institution holds the most shares in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is 5.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $2.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is 21.00% and 20.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 27.37% at the moment leaves the stock 30.89% off its SMA200. OSG registered 13.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.85.

The stock witnessed a 10.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.20%, and is 3.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.72% over the week and 10.09% over the month.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has around 1061 employees, a market worth around $223.29M and $346.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.75% and -10.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG), with 2.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 67.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.27M, and float is at 83.51M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 65.89% of the Float.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WHEAT DOUGLAS D, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that WHEAT DOUGLAS D bought 38,441 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $1.78 per share for a total of $68264.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 310885.0 shares.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that SILCOCK JULIE (Director) bought a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $1.80 per share for $98725.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78300.0 shares of the OSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, WHEAT DOUGLAS D (Chairman of the Board) acquired 11,559 shares at an average price of $1.80 for $20830.0. The insider now directly holds 272,444 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG).