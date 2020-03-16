Which Institutions Own Shares In Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR)?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) is -37.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.41 and a high of $11.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.06% off its average median price target of $12.27 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.18% off the consensus price target high of $13.64 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.78% higher than the price target low of $6.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.84, the stock is -23.28% and -31.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 22.18% at the moment leaves the stock -36.97% off its SMA200. EBR registered -36.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.27.

The stock witnessed a -27.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.18%, and is -16.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.89% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) has around 14211 employees, a market worth around $9.16B. Distance from 52-week low is 32.43% and -49.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR), holding a 0.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 615.02M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 0.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.27 million shares valued at $11.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.36% of the EBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 977804.0 shares valued at $9.11 million to account for 3.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 818012.0 shares representing 2.81% and valued at over $7.62 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 631150.0 with a market value of $5.88 million.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 16.01% up over the past 12 months. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is -58.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.65% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.