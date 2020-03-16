News

Which Institutions Own Shares In Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS)?

By Richard Addington

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) is -53.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $6.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLBS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -4.39% and -34.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.31 million and changing 40.78% at the moment leaves the stock -73.48% off its SMA200. GLBS registered -91.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7000 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7400.

The stock witnessed a -21.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.33%, and is -1.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 62.05% over the week and 31.31% over the month.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $2.37M and $16.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.67% and -93.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Maritime Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), with 2.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.59% while institutional investors hold 6.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.11M, and float is at 1.56M with Short Float at 15.73%. Institutions hold 2.21% of the Float.

