Which Institutions Own Shares In Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) is -70.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $7.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 58.4% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is -41.94% and -59.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing 38.05% at the moment leaves the stock -70.36% off its SMA200. PEI registered -73.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.24.

The stock witnessed a -59.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.17%, and is -22.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.81% over the week and 15.84% over the month.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $143.35M and $350.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.33% and -80.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is a “Sell”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $87.69M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Top Institutional Holders

232 institutions hold shares in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), with 13.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.38% while institutional investors hold 85.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.89M, and float is at 64.73M with Short Float at 62.35%. Institutions hold 70.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.6 million shares valued at $56.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.66% of the PEI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.26 million shares valued at $54.7 million to account for 13.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 3.53 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $18.8 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 2.81 million with a market value of $14.99 million.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Epps JoAnne A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Epps JoAnne A. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $5.70 per share for a total of $11400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28214.0 shares.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that ROBERTS JOHN JOSEPH (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $5.48 per share for $54800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88858.0 shares of the PEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, DeMarco Michael J. (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.53 for $55257.0. The insider now directly holds 53,460 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI).

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is trading -15.42% down over the past 12 months. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is -30.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.63% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 37.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.82.