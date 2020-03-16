Who are the Institutional Holders in Conn’s Inc. (CONN)?

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is -53.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $27.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The CONN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.45% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 58.43% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.82, the stock is -26.54% and -36.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 27.91% at the moment leaves the stock -67.12% off its SMA200. CONN registered -74.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.62.

The stock witnessed a -40.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.91%, and is -15.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.26% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $177.63M and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.21 and Fwd P/E is 2.91. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.05% and -78.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conn’s Inc. (CONN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conn’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $412.09M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 270.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in Conn’s Inc. (CONN), with 9.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.46% while institutional investors hold 99.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.52M, and float is at 18.81M with Short Float at 31.84%. Institutions hold 65.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.98 million shares valued at $36.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.37% of the CONN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.43 million shares valued at $30.16 million to account for 8.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.57 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $19.46 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.69% of the shares totaling 771847.0 with a market value of $9.56 million.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Conn’s Inc. (CONN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Renaud Todd, the company’s Vice President – CIO. SEC filings show that Renaud Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $24.67 per share for a total of $74015.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35141.0 shares.

Conn’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Daly Brian (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 8,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $27.00 per share for $234900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47482.0 shares of the CONN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Shein Oded (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $16.96 for $50880.0. The insider now directly holds 23,908 shares of Conn’s Inc. (CONN).

Conn’s Inc. (CONN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) that is trading -15.70% down over the past 12 months. Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) is -43.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.91% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.73.