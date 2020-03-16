Who are the Institutional Holders in Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is -5.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.53 and a high of $45.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.39% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.68% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 11.21% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.30, the stock is -10.29% and -4.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 17.62% at the moment leaves the stock -4.75% off its SMA200. EPC registered -32.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.76.

The stock witnessed a -15.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.96%, and is -15.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.91% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $2.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is -16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.46% and -35.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.60%).

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $521.31M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -398.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Top Institutional Holders

346 institutions hold shares in Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC), with 156.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 97.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.87M, and float is at 54.15M with Short Float at 6.86%. Institutions hold 97.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.31 million shares valued at $195.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.63% of the EPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.67 million shares valued at $175.6 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.61 million shares representing 10.33% and valued at over $173.66 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 2.91 million with a market value of $90.1 million.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HILL JOHN N, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that HILL JOHN N bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $28.18 per share for a total of $197260.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29808.0 shares.

Edgewell Personal Care Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that HOOVER R DAVID (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $30.22 per share for $181327.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the EPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, HOOVER R DAVID (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $31.40 for $125590.0. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC).

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is trading 13.28% up over the past 12 months. The Clorox Company (CLX) is 4.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.76% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.