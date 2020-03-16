Who are the Institutional Holders in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA)?

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) is 45.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.51 and a high of $34.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNTA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.32% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.7% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -24.57% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.65, the stock is -6.57% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 17.76% at the moment leaves the stock 65.28% off its SMA200. MNTA registered 104.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.42.

The stock witnessed a -9.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.37%, and is -7.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.17% over the week and 9.18% over the month.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $23.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 201.26% and -17.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.60%).

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $4.4M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -56.50% in year-over-year returns.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 102.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.99M, and float is at 113.39M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 101.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 17.36 million shares valued at $342.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.80% of the MNTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.28 million shares valued at $341.01 million to account for 14.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.92 million shares representing 10.16% and valued at over $235.18 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 5.87 million with a market value of $115.84 million.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) Insider Activity

A total of 175 insider transactions have happened at Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 102 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHEELER CRAIG A, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that WHEELER CRAIG A sold 347 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $28.75 per share for a total of $9976.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54664.0 shares.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Arroyo Santiago (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 7,356 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $28.97 per share for $213103.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27220.0 shares of the MNTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Carvajal Alejandra (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 5,302 shares at an average price of $29.00 for $153758.0. The insider now directly holds 9,698 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA).

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -5.07% down over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 10.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.25% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.