Who are the Institutional Holders in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS)?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) is -67.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $12.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The XERS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 77.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is -33.77% and -53.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 28.49% at the moment leaves the stock -73.33% off its SMA200. XERS registered -75.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.58.

The stock witnessed a -42.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.19%, and is -12.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.97% over the week and 12.87% over the month.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $101.50M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.18% and -82.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.30%).

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.86 with sales reaching $1.64M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -114.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 467.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 561.30% in year-over-year returns.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS), with 961.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.56% while institutional investors hold 56.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.13M, and float is at 36.76M with Short Float at 3.46%. Institutions hold 54.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 3.0 million shares valued at $21.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.05% of the XERS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 2.58 million shares valued at $18.21 million to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citigroup Inc. which holds 2.2 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $15.52 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.89% of the shares totaling 2.2 million with a market value of $15.49 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hecht Beth. SEC filings show that Hecht Beth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $4.15 per share for a total of $16600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8083.0 shares.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Shannon John Patrick Jr bought a total of 12,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $4.15 per share for $49999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22607.0 shares of the XERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Edick Paul R acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $4.15 for $83000.0. The insider now directly holds 183,134 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS).