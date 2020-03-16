Who is the Top Investor In Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)?

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) is -9.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $8.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is 215.34% and 83.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.57 million and changing 585.00% at the moment leaves the stock -6.26% off its SMA200. GPOR registered -64.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.91.

The stock witnessed a 130.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.62%, and is 446.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 155.76% over the week and 48.37% over the month.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $491.78M and $1.35B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 682.86% and -66.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.00%).

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $243.85M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -608.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.90% in year-over-year returns.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Top Institutional Holders

271 institutions hold shares in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), with 16.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.42% while institutional investors hold 120.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 179.48M, and float is at 143.06M with Short Float at 24.37%. Institutions hold 108.02% of the Float.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wood David M., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Wood David M. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $2.44 per share for a total of $97600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.01 million shares.

Gulfport Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Craine Patrick K. (General Counsel and Corp. Sec.) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $2.42 per share for $36300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 227265.0 shares of the GPOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, HICKS QUENTIN R (EVP & CFO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $2.38 for $35700.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR).

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) that is trading -73.91% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -52.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.47% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.13.