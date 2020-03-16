Who is the Top Investor In Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) is -28.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.40 and a high of $122.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $69.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.26% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $82.71, the stock is -11.18% and -21.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 19.09% at the moment leaves the stock -22.40% off its SMA200. SLAB registered 3.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.54.

The stock witnessed a -20.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.35%, and is -5.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has around 1545 employees, a market worth around $3.74B and $837.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 195.53 and Fwd P/E is 21.05. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.17% and -32.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is at an average rating of 2.20.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $212.32M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), with 877.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.02% while institutional investors hold 97.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.22M, and float is at 42.61M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 95.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.5 million shares valued at $754.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.82% of the SLAB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.84 million shares valued at $677.71 million to account for 13.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.17 million shares representing 9.50% and valued at over $483.43 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $250.93 million.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Robert Matthew, the company’s SR VP & GM, IOT. SEC filings show that Johnson Robert Matthew sold 1,925 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $95.99 per share for a total of $184781.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29483.0 shares.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Tolany Brandon (SR VP of Worldwide Sales) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $101.99 per share for $203980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46783.0 shares of the SLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, BOCK WILLIAM G (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $102.61 for $102610.0. The insider now directly holds 36,791 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB).

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading -7.82% down over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -0.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.55% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.