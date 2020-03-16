Who is the Top Investor In Valaris plc (VAL)?

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is -87.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $18.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The VAL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.1% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -228.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is -75.27% and -82.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.02 million and changing 24.82% at the moment leaves the stock -85.43% off its SMA200. VAL registered -95.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.61.

The stock witnessed a -84.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.05%, and is -64.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.18% over the week and 23.03% over the month.

Valaris plc (VAL) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $207.37M and $2.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.94% and -95.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Valaris plc (VAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valaris plc (VAL) is at an average rating of 2.80.

Valaris plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.5 with sales reaching $472.27M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 82.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.50% in year-over-year returns.

Valaris plc (VAL) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Valaris plc (VAL), with 9.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.95% while institutional investors hold 0.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 251.72M, and float is at 195.54M with Short Float at 24.13%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

Valaris plc (VAL) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Valaris plc (VAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 16 times.