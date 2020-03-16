Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is -86.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $38.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The OVV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.82% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -3.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.09, the stock is -71.64% and -80.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.88 million and changing 18.85% at the moment leaves the stock -85.27% off its SMA200. OVV registered -91.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.85.

The stock witnessed a -81.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.67%, and is -61.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 54.12% over the week and 19.22% over the month.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has around 2065 employees, a market worth around $948.14M and $7.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.50 and Fwd P/E is 1.25. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.82% and -91.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.75, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovintiv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $1.74B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Top Institutional Holders

595 institutions hold shares in Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 79.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.84M, and float is at 257.85M with Short Float at 6.24%. Institutions hold 79.32% of the Float.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 60 times.