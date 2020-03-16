Why has Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) gained 22.17 in last trading?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is 27.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.11 and a high of $71.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBS stock was last observed hovering at around $56.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.48% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.32% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.44% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.76, the stock is 15.17% and 18.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 22.17% at the moment leaves the stock 33.00% off its SMA200. EBS registered 35.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.83.

The stock witnessed a 8.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.96%, and is 17.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.15% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has around 1834 employees, a market worth around $3.71B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.89 and Fwd P/E is 18.55. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.81% and -3.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $199.7M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Top Institutional Holders

339 institutions hold shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), with 8.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.17% while institutional investors hold 105.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.93M, and float is at 43.59M with Short Float at 5.59%. Institutions hold 88.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.82 million shares valued at $367.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.12% of the EBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.67 million shares valued at $251.8 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 2.45 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $132.22 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $111.35 million.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zoon Kathryn C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zoon Kathryn C sold 991 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $60.65 per share for a total of $60103.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16421.0 shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that SULLIVAN LOUIS W (Director) sold a total of 15,786 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $58.96 per share for $930714.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60466.0 shares of the EBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, El-Hibri Fuad (Chairman) disposed off 9,837 shares at an average price of $56.97 for $560414.0. The insider now directly holds 1,469,046 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading -27.75% down over the past 12 months. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is 102.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.35% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.04.