Why has EQT Corporation (EQT) gained 37.32 in last trading?

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is -12.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $21.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -58.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.53, the stock is 58.82% and 37.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.37 million and changing 37.32% at the moment leaves the stock -11.99% off its SMA200. EQT registered -52.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.78.

The stock witnessed a 80.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.68%, and is 49.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.21% over the week and 15.13% over the month.

EQT Corporation (EQT) has around 647 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $4.42B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.37% and -56.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

EQT Corporation (EQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQT Corporation (EQT) is at an average rating of 2.20.

EQT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $945.94M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 52.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.90% in year-over-year returns.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Top Institutional Holders

439 institutions hold shares in EQT Corporation (EQT), with 4.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.75% while institutional investors hold 103.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.85M, and float is at 251.23M with Short Float at 9.54%. Institutions hold 101.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 28.1 million shares valued at $306.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the EQT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.92 million shares valued at $260.67 million to account for 9.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 23.02 million shares representing 9.01% and valued at over $250.91 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 14.42 million with a market value of $157.16 million.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at EQT Corporation (EQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beebe Lydia I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Beebe Lydia I bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $18000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

EQT Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Centofanti Erin R. (Former EVP, Production) sold a total of 2,970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $16.03 per share for $47609.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7609.0 shares of the EQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, McNally Robert Joseph (President & CEO) acquired 13,572 shares at an average price of $18.37 for $249318.0. The insider now directly holds 207,391 shares of EQT Corporation (EQT).

EQT Corporation (EQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading -74.10% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -44.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.88% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.