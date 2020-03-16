Why has SM Energy Company (SM) gained 35.47 in last trading?

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is -79.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $18.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.74% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -16.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.33, the stock is -61.54% and -73.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.04 million and changing 35.47% at the moment leaves the stock -75.72% off its SMA200. SM registered -85.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.54.

The stock witnessed a -74.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.97%, and is -39.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.54% over the week and 17.96% over the month.

SM Energy Company (SM) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $375.60M and $1.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 116.50. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.86% and -87.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

SM Energy Company (SM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SM Energy Company (SM) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SM Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $429.04M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.30% in year-over-year returns.

SM Energy Company (SM) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in SM Energy Company (SM), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 102.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.20M, and float is at 105.74M with Short Float at 19.20%. Institutions hold 101.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.93 million shares valued at $190.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the SM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.92 million shares valued at $134.03 million to account for 10.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.45 million shares representing 8.36% and valued at over $106.23 million, while State Street Corporation holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 7.98 million with a market value of $89.73 million.

SM Energy Company (SM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at SM Energy Company (SM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Quintana Julio M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Quintana Julio M bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $80000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 105554.0 shares.

SM Energy Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that PERU RAMIRO G (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $1.43 per share for $21450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74124.0 shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Copeland David W (EVP and General Counsel) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.54 for $15400.0. The insider now directly holds 155,912 shares of SM Energy Company (SM).

SM Energy Company (SM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is -95.16% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.49% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.23.