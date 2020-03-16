Why should you buy stock in Cars.com Inc. (CARS)?

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) is -41.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.63 and a high of $24.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The CARS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 20.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is -20.78% and -34.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 23.92% at the moment leaves the stock -45.54% off its SMA200. CARS registered -68.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.06.

The stock witnessed a -42.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.89%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.12% over the week and 11.56% over the month.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $498.57M and $606.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.30. Profit margin for the company is -73.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.00% and -70.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cars.com Inc. (CARS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cars.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $145.27M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Top Institutional Holders

277 institutions hold shares in Cars.com Inc. (CARS), with 367.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 113.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.73M, and float is at 66.46M with Short Float at 12.42%. Institutions hold 112.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.35 million shares valued at $77.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.50% of the CARS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Investec Asset Management Ltd with 5.83 million shares valued at $71.22 million to account for 8.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.53 million shares representing 8.27% and valued at over $67.54 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.86% of the shares totaling 5.25 million with a market value of $64.19 million.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Cars.com Inc. (CARS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vetter Thomas Alex, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Vetter Thomas Alex bought 16,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $5.77 per share for a total of $95782.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 268755.0 shares.

Cars.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that WIENER BRYAN (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $6.46 per share for $25840.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20266.0 shares of the CARS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Rogers James F (Chief Legal Officer) acquired 7,050 shares at an average price of $7.04 for $49632.0. The insider now directly holds 60,558 shares of Cars.com Inc. (CARS).