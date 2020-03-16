Why should you buy stock in Exterran Corporation (EXTN)?

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is 8.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $18.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXTN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.04% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 26.09% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.50, the stock is 41.51% and 37.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 55.68% at the moment leaves the stock -14.01% off its SMA200. EXTN registered -52.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.86.

The stock witnessed a 84.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.82%, and is 29.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.45% over the week and 15.74% over the month.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $282.12M and $1.32B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.40% and -54.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exterran Corporation (EXTN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exterran Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $197.27M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.20% in year-over-year returns.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in Exterran Corporation (EXTN), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 96.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.19M, and float is at 31.99M with Short Float at 3.75%. Institutions hold 93.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.11 million shares valued at $39.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.45% of the EXTN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Chai Trust Co LLC with 4.63 million shares valued at $36.27 million to account for 14.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.93 million shares representing 8.86% and valued at over $22.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.51% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $19.42 million.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Exterran Corporation (EXTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHAI TRUST CO LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CHAI TRUST CO LLC bought 295,982 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $7.62 per share for a total of $2.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.62 million shares.

Exterran Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that CHAI TRUST CO LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 232,638 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $5.12 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.32 million shares of the EXTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, CHAI TRUST CO LLC (10% Owner) acquired 295,896 shares at an average price of $4.89 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 3,090,353 shares of Exterran Corporation (EXTN).

Exterran Corporation (EXTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading -85.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.92% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 901560.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.2.