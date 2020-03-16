Why should you buy stock in Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)?

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) is -51.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $1.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPHS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.2% off the consensus price target high of $3.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 93.45% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -71.14% and -73.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 80.00% at the moment leaves the stock -73.76% off its SMA200. SPHS registered -83.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6659 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6831.

The stock witnessed a -73.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.07%, and is -73.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 74.57% over the week and 26.26% over the month.

Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $6.39M. Current P/E ratio is 45.00. Distance from 52-week low is 80.00% and -85.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sophiris Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06. The EPS is expected to grow by 21.50% this year.

Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS), with 357.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 13.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.49M, and float is at 34.12M with Short Float at 4.15%. Institutions hold 13.84% of the Float.

Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 13.24% up over the past 12 months. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is 1.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.22% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.61.