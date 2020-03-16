Will Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) is -10.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $16.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADVM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.33, the stock is -20.65% and -14.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing 29.45% at the moment leaves the stock -2.90% off its SMA200. ADVM registered 93.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.64.

The stock witnessed a -31.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.46%, and is -12.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.38% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $857.49M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 145.95% and -38.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.20%).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $260k over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 220.00% year-over-year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Top Institutional Holders

163 institutions hold shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM), with 2.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.35% while institutional investors hold 82.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.01M, and float is at 71.41M with Short Float at 10.55%. Institutions hold 80.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 6.39 million shares valued at $73.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.89% of the ADVM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 5.25 million shares valued at $60.48 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.52 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $52.05 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 6.72% of the shares totaling 4.34 million with a market value of $50.02 million.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gasmi Mehdi, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gasmi Mehdi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $16.23 per share for a total of $81156.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258979.0 shares.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Scopa James Paul (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $13.75 per share for $137500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the ADVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Gasmi Mehdi (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $15.07 for $150690.0. The insider now directly holds 258,979 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) that is trading 76.68% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.28% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.53.