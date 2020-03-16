Will Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is -45.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.78 and a high of $116.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPA stock was last observed hovering at around $49.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.05% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.42% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 46.51% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.84, the stock is -33.62% and -39.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 18.18% at the moment leaves the stock -41.33% off its SMA200. CPA registered -29.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.12.

The stock witnessed a -45.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.38%, and is -24.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.38% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) has around 9450 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.12 and Fwd P/E is 5.34. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.64% and -49.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Copa Holdings S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.85 with sales reaching $678.13M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 180.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Top Institutional Holders

304 institutions hold shares in Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA), with 6.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 106.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.20M, and float is at 31.33M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 106.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 3.15 million shares valued at $340.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.07% of the CPA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 2.79 million shares valued at $301.87 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2.05 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $221.27 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $168.04 million.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -24.70% down over the past 12 months. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) is -58.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 800250.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.