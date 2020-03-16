Will Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is 3.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $24.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The VAPO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.92% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.48% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.43% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.54, the stock is 33.48% and 22.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 30.35% at the moment leaves the stock -1.84% off its SMA200. VAPO registered -37.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.75.

The stock witnessed a 32.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.38%, and is 22.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.79% over the week and 12.87% over the month.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $259.45M and $48.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.80% and -49.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.30%).

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vapotherm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65 with sales reaching $13.61M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Top Institutional Holders

88 institutions hold shares in Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO), with 3.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.67% while institutional investors hold 101.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.69M, and float is at 14.32M with Short Float at 7.19%. Institutions hold 83.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 1.74 million shares valued at $21.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.27% of the VAPO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.29 million shares valued at $15.65 million to account for 6.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Light Asset Management, LLC which holds 1.15 million shares representing 5.44% and valued at over $13.95 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $12.44 million.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.