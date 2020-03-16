Xylem Inc. (XYL) And H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Saying Scary Stuff?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) shares are -8.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.26% or $7.3 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.27% down YTD and -6.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.20% and -19.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Rosenblatt recommended the XYL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 10, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the XYL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $72.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $81.76. The forecasts give the Xylem Inc. stock a price target range of $92.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.61% or -10.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.4, down from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.05, up 1.30% from $3.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 291,128 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 295,345. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 194,972 and 146,949 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sabol Colin R, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 2,066 shares worth $155053.0 at $75.05 per share on Mar 10. The SVP & CHRO had earlier sold another 6,262 XYL shares valued at $471606.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $75.31 per share. Flinton David (Senior Vice President) sold 15,105 shares at $74.14 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $1.12 million while LORANGER STEVEN R, (Director) sold 30,000 shares on Feb 12 for $2.66 million with each share fetching $88.61.

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB), on the other hand, is trading around $17.46 with a market cap of $3.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the H&R Block Inc. (HRB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HRB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $209.81 million. This represented a 59.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $519.21 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.66 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.58 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.45 billion from $2.76 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.47 billion, significantly lower than the -$1.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.53 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at H&R Block Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 5,074 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 966.23k shares after the latest sales, with 7.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 194.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with H&R Block Inc. having a total of 684 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.03 million shares worth more than $611.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $461.41 million and represent 10.21% of shares outstanding.