YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) picks momentum as shares drop -4.92%

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) is -31.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $8.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The YRCW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 56.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.74, the stock is -13.88% and -24.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 19.18% at the moment leaves the stock -44.59% off its SMA200. YRCW registered -75.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1300.

The stock witnessed a -32.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.61%, and is -4.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.77% over the week and 10.36% over the month.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $64.08M and $4.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.18. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.89% and -79.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YRC Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.86 with sales reaching $1.16B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 280.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Top Institutional Holders

131 institutions hold shares in YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW), with 2.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.34% while institutional investors hold 75.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.83M, and float is at 33.63M with Short Float at 24.10%. Institutions hold 70.16% of the Float.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) that is trading -59.05% down over the past 12 months. Saia Inc. (SAIA) is 16.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.36% from the last report on Dec 12, 2019 to stand at a total of 7.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.1.