A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are -40.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.91% or -$46.64 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.28% and -42.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Loop Capital recommended the AVGO stock is a Buy, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 16, 2020. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the AVGO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $187.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $347.68. The forecasts give the Broadcom Inc. stock a price target range of $429.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $220.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.28% or 14.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $5.12, up from the $4.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $21.32, up 8.20% from $20.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $5.11 and $6.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $23.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 121 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 977,331 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 940,273. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 512,235 and 553,357 in purchases and sales respectively.

TAN HOCK E, a President and CEO at the company, sold 62,500 shares worth $18.3 million at $292.86 per share on Feb 24. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 75,000 AVGO shares valued at $18.96 million on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $252.82 per share. TAN HOCK E (President and CEO) sold 73,646 shares at $310.46 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $22.86 million while TAN HOCK E, (President and CEO) sold 75,000 shares on Feb 10 for $23.46 million with each share fetching $312.83.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), on the other hand, is trading around $37.79 with a market cap of $108.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.40% with a share float percentage of 2.60B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AstraZeneca PLC having a total of 727 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 65.19 million shares worth more than $3.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 2.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 58.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 billion and represent 2.24% of shares outstanding.