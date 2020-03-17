A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: The Mosaic Company (MOS), UBS Group AG (UBS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) shares are -54.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.63% or -$1.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.53% and -48.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Citigroup recommended the MOS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $9.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.41. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 59.24.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -480.00% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.45, down -4.30% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 316,970 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 180,800. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 29,367 and 3,096 in purchases and sales respectively.

Isaacson Mark J., a SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $12810.0 at $12.81 per share on Mar 09. The Senior VP – Phosphates had earlier bought another 5,500 MOS shares valued at $74773.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $13.60 per share. O’Rourke James Calvin (President & CEO) bought 15,000 shares at $13.43 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $201390.0 while MONAHAN WILLIAM T, (Director) bought 2,360 shares on Sep 10 for $49902.0 with each share fetching $21.15.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), on the other hand, is trading around $7.65 with a market cap of $34.54B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 145.26 million shares worth more than $1.83 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 3.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the investment firm holding over 143.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.81 billion and represent 3.73% of shares outstanding.