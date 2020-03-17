A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) shares are -30.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.00% or -$8.63 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.57% and -33.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the YUM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Hold on February 14, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $69.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $108.33. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.54.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.50% in the current quarter to $0.79, down from the $0.82 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.9, up 3.40% from $3.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.85 and $1.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 67 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 87 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 612,641 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 501,525. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 433,024 and 316,650 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gibbs David W, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 5,506 shares worth $491411.0 at $89.25 per share on Mar 02. The CEO-KFC Division had earlier sold another 4,260 YUM shares valued at $357457.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $83.91 per share. Creed Greg (Director) sold 87,945 shares at $105.16 per share on Feb 14 for a total of $9.25 million while Creed Greg, (Director) sold 45,113 shares on Feb 10 for $4.62 million with each share fetching $102.35.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), on the other hand, is trading around $4.49 with a market cap of $929.43M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 107 times at SunPower Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 57 times and accounting for 5,177,092 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,961,196 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 83.79M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.40% with a share float percentage of 84.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunPower Corporation having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 12.39 million shares worth more than $96.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.92 million and represent 6.39% of shares outstanding.