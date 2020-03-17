Industry

A focus on opportunistic stocks: BHP Group (BBL), Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

By Andrew Francis

BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) shares are -47.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.93% or -$2.74 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.44% and -43.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 04, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the BBL stock is a Hold, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on October 25, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the BBL stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.45. The forecasts give the BHP Group stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.86% or 40.86%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY), on the other hand, is trading around $57.30 with a market cap of $17.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $90.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Best Buy Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 4,673,647 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,033,173 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.27M shares after the latest sales, with -2.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.20% with a share float percentage of 220.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Best Buy Co. Inc. having a total of 993 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.91 million shares worth more than $2.36 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 21.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.9 billion and represent 8.34% of shares outstanding.

