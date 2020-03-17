A focus on opportunistic stocks: Hess Corporation (HES), National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) shares are -53.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.08% or -$3.87 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -51.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.85% and -48.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the HES stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the HES stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $70.68. The forecasts give the Hess Corporation stock a price target range of $84.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.04% or 20.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -15.40% in the current quarter to -$0.34, down from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.82, down -4.00% from -$0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.94 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,002,987 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,909,269. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 806,790 and 523,469 in purchases and sales respectively.

RIELLY JOHN P, a Senior Vice President and CFO at the company, sold 3,778 shares worth $122369.0 at $32.39 per share on Mar 09. The SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary had earlier sold another 3,968 HES shares valued at $128524.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $32.39 per share. Hill Gregory P. (COO and President, E&P) sold 7,172 shares at $32.39 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $232301.0 while Lynch Richard D., (Senior Vice President) sold 1,898 shares on Mar 09 for $61476.0 with each share fetching $32.39.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV), on the other hand, is trading around $8.86 with a market cap of $4.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at National Oilwell Varco Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 488,335 shares. Insider sales totaled 190,739 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.6M shares after the latest sales, with 40.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.70% with a share float percentage of 384.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Oilwell Varco Inc. having a total of 762 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.86 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 29.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $743.9 million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.