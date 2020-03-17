A focus on opportunistic stocks: McKesson Corporation (MCK), Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) shares are -12.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.52% or -$11.29 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.56% down YTD and -15.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.10% and -27.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the MCK stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Guggenheim had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $121.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $168.50. The forecasts give the McKesson Corporation stock a price target range of $197.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $140.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.44% or 13.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.00% in the current quarter to $4.07, up from the $3.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $14.76, up 6.50% from $13.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.4 and $3.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $15.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 58,707 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 44,795. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,611 and 13,611 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schechter Lori A., a EVP, CLO & GC at the company, sold 5,487 shares worth $890760.0 at $162.34 per share on Feb 11. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 4,062 MCK shares valued at $678720.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $167.09 per share. TYLER BRIAN S. (Chief Executive Officer) sold 4,062 shares at $153.68 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $624258.0 while Schechter Lori A., (EVP, CLO & GC) sold 1,275 shares on Oct 17 for $191250.0 with each share fetching $150.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), on the other hand, is trading around $16.95 with a market cap of $15.21B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $158.0 million. This represented a 89.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.55 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.41 billion from $16.83 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $966.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.11 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $582.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Weyerhaeuser Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 291,178 shares. Insider sales totaled 79,731 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.03M shares after the latest sales, with 15.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.80% with a share float percentage of 743.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weyerhaeuser Company having a total of 1,238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 109.97 million shares worth more than $3.32 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 53.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.