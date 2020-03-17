A focus on opportunistic stocks: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI), Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares are -60.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.76% or -$3.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.76% down YTD and -57.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.84% and -56.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 24, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the SBGI stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on December 13, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SBGI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.13. The forecasts give the Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.2% or 30.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -54.40% in the current quarter to $0.06, down from the $0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.14, up 65.60% from $0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,313,765 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,114,852. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,143,936 and 427,169 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARKS STEVEN M, a EVP & Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $161325.0 at $53.78 per share on Jun 24. The Executive Chairman had earlier bought another 395,000 SBGI shares valued at $21.76 million on Jul 10. The shares were bought at $55.10 per share. MCCANNA LAWRENCE E (Director) sold 2,000 shares at $53.16 per share on Jun 20 for a total of $106324.0 while KEITH DANIEL C, (Director) sold 13,250 shares on May 20 for $749666.0 with each share fetching $56.58.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.88 with a market cap of $7.53B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $815.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 99.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $70.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MBT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $758.97 million. This represented a 63.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.08 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.32 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.68 billion from $13.39 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $243.35 million while total current assets were at $3.26 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.09 billion, significantly lower than the $1.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $391.41 million.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 39.61 million shares worth more than $402.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 10.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $350.6 million and represent 8.83% of shares outstanding.