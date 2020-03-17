A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Infosys Limited (INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -28.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $11.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.28% off the consensus price target high of $13.98 offered by 54 analysts, but current levels are 23.63% higher than the price target low of $9.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.37, the stock is -28.02% and -30.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.44 million and changing -12.05% at the moment leaves the stock -30.74% off its SMA200. INFY registered -31.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.62.

The stock witnessed a -33.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.52%, and is -18.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 243454 employees, a market worth around $35.92B and $12.09B in sales. and $12.09B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.26 and Fwd P/E is 12.39. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.88% and -38.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 54 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 9 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $3.28B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

565 institutions hold shares in Infosys Limited (INFY), with institutional investors hold 17.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.87B, and float is at 4.20B with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 17.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 56.87 million shares valued at $586.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.65% of the INFY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 36.86 million shares valued at $380.4 million to account for 10.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fisher Asset Management, LLC which holds 33.41 million shares representing 9.19% and valued at over $344.81 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 8.92% of the shares totaling 32.43 million with a market value of $334.66 million.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -8.32% down over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -27.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.52% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 50.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.49.