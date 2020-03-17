A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Aphria Inc. (APHA), ADT Inc. (ADT)

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares are -58.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.44% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.30% and -48.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Alliance Global Partners recommended the APHA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Initiated the stock as a Hold on March 10, 2020.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), on the other hand, is trading around $4.03 with a market cap of $3.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at ADT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 4,195,112 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.88M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.50% with a share float percentage of 727.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADT Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 634.8 million shares worth more than $5.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 83.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Miller Value Partners, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 15.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.69 million and represent 2.07% of shares outstanding.