A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares are -49.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.56% or $0.28 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.73% and -43.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2017, Raymond James recommended the FSM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FSM stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.00. The forecasts give the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock a price target range of $4.99 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.32% or 38.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.34, up 26.50% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), on the other hand, is trading around $88.67 with a market cap of $27.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $119.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 138 times at Electronic Arts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 475,773 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,810,804 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 107 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -76.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.3M shares after the latest sales, with -5.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.10% with a share float percentage of 288.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electronic Arts Inc. having a total of 1,277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.56 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.04 billion and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.