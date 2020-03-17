A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) shares are -35.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.77% or -$3.31 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.96% and -35.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Compass Point recommended the SCHW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on December 13, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SCHW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.15. The forecasts give the The Charles Schwab Corporation stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.07% or 12.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $0.62, down from the $0.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.45, down -2.90% from $2.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $0.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 829,687 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,286,524. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 277,720 and 1,024,490 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCLIN STEPHEN T, a Director at the company, sold 5,364 shares worth $253640.0 at $47.29 per share on Feb 13. The EVP – Advisor Services had earlier sold another 12,629 SCHW shares valued at $416001.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $32.94 per share. SCHWAB CHARLES R (Chairman) sold 8,500 shares at $47.76 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $405934.0 while SCHWAB CHARLES R, (Chairman) sold 220,000 shares on Feb 03 for $10.06 million with each share fetching $45.73.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), on the other hand, is trading around $22.02 with a market cap of $31.72B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at The Kraft Heinz Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 566,946 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,294 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.47M shares after the latest sales, with -72.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 316.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Kraft Heinz Company having a total of 1,323 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 325.63 million shares worth more than $10.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 26.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 56.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.8 billion and represent 4.60% of shares outstanding.