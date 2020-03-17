A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Welbilt Inc. (WBT), Concho Resources Inc. (CXO)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares are -70.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -33.28% or -$2.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -71.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -53.90% and -67.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the WBT stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Buckingham Research had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 11, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the WBT stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.86. The forecasts give the Welbilt Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.25% or 58.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.80% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.71, down -0.50% from $0.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 256,791 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,945. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 209,662 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

GUDENKAUF JENNIFER, a EVP & CHRO at the company, bought 5,252 shares worth $45010.0 at $8.57 per share on Mar 11. The EVP Chief Innovation Officer had earlier bought another 6,000 WBT shares valued at $39810.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $6.64 per share. Johnson William (President and CEO) bought 10,091 shares at $9.89 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $99800.0 while AGARD MARTIN D., (EVP Chief Financial Officer) bought 20,000 shares on Mar 10 for $197200.0 with each share fetching $9.86.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), on the other hand, is trading around $40.09 with a market cap of $9.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $101.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Concho Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 171,993 shares. Insider sales totaled 72,493 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.11M shares after the latest sales, with 11.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.50% with a share float percentage of 190.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Concho Resources Inc. having a total of 711 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 24.58 million shares worth more than $2.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 24.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 billion and represent 12.38% of shares outstanding.