A peek at Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who has invested in It?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -50.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $3.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.45% off the consensus price target high of $4.02 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 18.91% higher than the price target low of $2.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -34.17% and -42.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.23 million and changing -15.54% at the moment leaves the stock -42.19% off its SMA200. LYG registered -52.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.81.

The stock witnessed a -45.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.06%, and is -20.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.41% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 63069 employees, a market worth around $33.87B and $21.62B in sales. and $21.62B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.26 and Fwd P/E is 6.52. Distance from 52-week low is -6.86% and -54.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020. The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.30% this year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), with institutional investors hold 1.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.78B, and float is at 17.43B with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 1.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cambiar Investors, LLC with over 33.07 million shares valued at $109.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the LYG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 26.52 million shares valued at $87.79 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 21.54 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $71.3 million, while Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 20.27 million with a market value of $67.1 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -55.38% lower over the past 12 months. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is -58.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.97% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.65.