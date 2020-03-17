Aegon N.V. (AEG) Vs. Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Which Is Riskier?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) shares are -58.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.18% or -$0.39 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.24% and -53.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 10, 2019, Citigroup recommended the AEG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on October 11, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $1.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.16. The forecasts give the Aegon N.V. stock a price target range of $6.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.32. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.39% or 43.37%.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), on the other hand, is trading around $116.74 with a market cap of $9.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $126.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 93 times at Teladoc Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 220,015 shares. Insider sales totaled 156,814 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 875.37k shares after the latest sales, with 17.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 72.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health Inc. having a total of 577 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.16 million shares worth more than $599.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $558.25 million and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.