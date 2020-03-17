Analysts suggest AT&T Inc. (T) could spike 3.72% in a year

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is -18.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.05 and a high of $39.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $34.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.66% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.32% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -6.03% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.81, the stock is -13.12% and -15.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58.51 million and changing -7.72% at the moment leaves the stock -12.63% off its SMA200. T registered 3.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.41.

The stock witnessed a -16.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.05%, and is -8.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 246000 employees, a market worth around $251.40B and $181.19B in sales. and $181.19B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.80 and Fwd P/E is 8.30. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.86% and -19.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

AT&T Inc. (T) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AT&T Inc. (T) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $44.67B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

3,173 institutions hold shares in AT&T Inc. (T), with 5.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 57.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.90B, and float is at 7.17B with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 57.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 578.0 million shares valued at $22.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.06% of the T Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 512.91 million shares valued at $20.04 billion to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 296.82 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $11.6 billion, while Newport Trust Co holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 191.36 million with a market value of $7.48 billion.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

A total of 138 insider transactions have happened at AT&T Inc. (T) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 82 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCZO STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $37.60 per share for a total of $3.76 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164000.0 shares.

AT&T Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 30 that STANKEY JOHN T (CEO, Warner Media, LLC) sold a total of 4,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 30 and was made at $34.15 per share for $137420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the T stock.

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading -19.11% down over the past 12 months. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is -8.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.5% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 133.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.06.