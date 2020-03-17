AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Vs. Ventas Inc. (VTR): Updated Outlook

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares are -21.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 23.22% or $3.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -13.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.49% and -10.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 26, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the AU stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on June 27, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.57. The forecasts give the AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock a price target range of $27.77 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.35. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.13% or -41.38%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.08, down -10.60% from $0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.88 and $0.91. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), on the other hand, is trading around $23.80 with a market cap of $12.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Ventas Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 401,359 shares. Insider sales totaled 138,821 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.42M shares after the latest sales, with 16.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.20% with a share float percentage of 371.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ventas Inc. having a total of 1,074 institutions that hold shares in the company.