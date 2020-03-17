Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) And First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Saying Scary Stuff?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) shares are -54.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.01% or -$7.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.98% and -49.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the BUD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the BUD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $79.98. The forecasts give the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $54.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.8% or 31.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -52.50% in the current quarter to $0.32, down from the $1.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.54, down 0.00% from $4.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.85 and $0.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.05 for the next year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG), on the other hand, is trading around $5.49 with a market cap of $1.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at First Majestic Silver Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares.