Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Vs. Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO): Which Is Riskier?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) shares are -59.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.48% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.29% and -33.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the AM stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the AM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.90. The forecasts give the Antero Midstream Corporation stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.27% or 23.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -231.80% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.91, up 26.90% from -$0.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,264,019 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 88,536,450. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,013,007 and 51,022 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yoo K. Phil, sold 97,395 shares worth $589279.0 at $6.05 per share on Dec 16. The insider had earlier sold another 50,000 AM shares valued at $179800.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $3.60 per share. Yoo K. Phil sold 20,000 shares at $4.45 per share on Dec 03 for a total of $88948.0 while KAGAN PETER, (Director) sold 22,965,437 shares on Nov 12 for $149.73 million with each share fetching $6.52.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO), on the other hand, is trading around $6.03 with a market cap of $1.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.98 and spell out a less modest performance – a -204.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.80% with a share float percentage of 164.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eldorado Gold Corporation having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.