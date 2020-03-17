Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) shares are -8.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.75% or -$1.79 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -9.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 39.53% and -9.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the CY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 09, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the CY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.49. The forecasts give the Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 11.17% or 3.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.40% in the current quarter to $0.25, down from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.21, up 5.00% from $1.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,478,529 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 952,365. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,271 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Thad Trent, a EVP, Finance & CFO at the company, sold 21,003 shares worth $489502.0 at $23.31 per share on Nov 11. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 25,000 CY shares valued at $586273.0 on Nov 25. The shares were sold at $23.45 per share. El-Khoury Hassane (President & CEO) sold 50,000 shares at $23.31 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $1.17 million while Thad Trent, (EVP, Finance & CFO) sold 50,000 shares on Oct 28 for $1.16 million with each share fetching $23.27.

