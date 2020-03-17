Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shares are -34.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.16% or -$10.53 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.62% and -37.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 11, 2018, Citigroup recommended the GDDY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Rosenblatt had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GDDY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $87.73. The forecasts give the GoDaddy Inc. stock a price target range of $95.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $69.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.24% or 35.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.70% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.05, up 11.00% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 84 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 795,249 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 393,537. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,166 and 142,139 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kelly Nima, a Chief Legal Officer at the company, sold 700 shares worth $48230.0 at $68.90 per share on Mar 03. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 661 GDDY shares valued at $40486.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $61.25 per share. Winborne Raymond E Jr (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,305 shares at $68.90 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $158815.0 while Low Ah Kee Andrew, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 4,041 shares on Mar 03 for $278425.0 with each share fetching $68.90.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.69 with a market cap of $45.33M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 16,935 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.49M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.30% with a share float percentage of 26.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cocrystal Pharma Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company.