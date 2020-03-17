Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) shares are -63.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -25.49% or -$11.94 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -62.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -41.45% and -58.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the LYB stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 28, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the LYB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $91.05. The forecasts give the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.92% or 22.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.40% in the current quarter to $2.84, down from the $3.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.48, down -2.60% from $11.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.33 and $3.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 62 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,008,649 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 71,467. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 140,854 and 52,751 in purchases and sales respectively.

Guilfoyle James D, a EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn at the company, bought 330 shares worth $19793.0 at $59.98 per share on Mar 09. The VP Health Safety & Environment had earlier bought another 1,465 LYB shares valued at $88164.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $60.18 per share. Patel Bhavesh V. (Chief Executive Officer) bought 7,346 shares at $64.51 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $473890.0 while Rhenman Torkel, (EVP, I&D) bought 500 shares on Feb 28 for $35565.0 with each share fetching $71.13.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI), on the other hand, is trading around $4.71 with a market cap of $1.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.01% with a share float percentage of 389.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alamos Gold Inc. having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 44.66 million shares worth more than $268.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.49 million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.