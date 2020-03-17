Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), ABB Ltd (ABB)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) shares are -42.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.37% or -$3.87 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.57% down YTD and -41.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.64% and -35.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Bernstein recommended the NTR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 02, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.28. The forecasts give the Nutrien Ltd. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.83% or 11.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.19 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.04 for the next year.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), on the other hand, is trading around $15.47 with a market cap of $37.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ABB Ltd (ABB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ABB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.56 billion. This represented a 77.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $46.11 billion from $44.56 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $566.0 million while total current assets were at $26.46 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.33 billion, significantly lower than the $2.92 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.56 billion.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ABB Ltd having a total of 397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 13.09 million shares worth more than $315.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.14 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.