Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Sunrun Inc. (RUN), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares are -31.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.27% or -$1.71 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.89% down YTD and -33.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -43.48% and -55.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the RUN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on February 19, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the RUN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.85. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 60.21.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -52.40% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.35, up 4.40% from $0.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 81 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 97 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,267,976 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,389,050. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 404,896 and 722,927 in purchases and sales respectively.

STEELE JEANNA, a General Counsel at the company, sold 488 shares worth $10292.0 at $21.09 per share on Feb 26. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 41,667 RUN shares valued at $784679.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $18.83 per share. Fenster Edward Harris (Chairman) sold 50,000 shares at $22.90 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $1.15 million while Fenster Edward Harris, (Chairman) sold 6,946 shares on Feb 14 for $147325.0 with each share fetching $21.21.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), on the other hand, is trading around $9.75 with a market cap of $2.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IVR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 33.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.4 million. This represented a 76.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $192.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.81 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.42 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $343.36 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 26,608 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 394.25k shares after the latest sales, with 6.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.30% with a share float percentage of 164.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.73 million shares worth more than $444.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $246.26 million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.