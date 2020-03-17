Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) makes -32.41% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is -64.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $19.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBBY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.63% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.09, the stock is -40.14% and -54.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.55 million and changing -16.46% at the moment leaves the stock -50.14% off its SMA200. BBBY registered -57.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.18.

The stock witnessed a -48.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.52%, and is -32.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.11% over the week and 10.27% over the month.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has around 62000 employees, a market worth around $940.30M and $11.36B in sales. and $11.36B in sales Fwd P/E is 13.75. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.92% and -68.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $3.08B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Top Institutional Holders

415 institutions hold shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), with 6.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.09% while institutional investors hold 122.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.40M, and float is at 120.51M with Short Float at 53.87%. Institutions hold 116.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 15.02 million shares valued at $259.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.83% of the BBBY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.92 million shares valued at $258.13 million to account for 11.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.42 million shares representing 9.78% and valued at over $214.89 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 9.14% of the shares totaling 11.6 million with a market value of $200.65 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -29.91% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.78% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 51.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.39.