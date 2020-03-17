Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) up -75.51% since start of the year

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) is -41.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $18.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The APRN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.82, the stock is 34.48% and -4.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.63 million and changing 67.54% at the moment leaves the stock -45.08% off its SMA200. APRN registered -75.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.92.

The stock witnessed a -0.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.89%, and is 46.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.00% over the week and 26.08% over the month.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has around 1612 employees, a market worth around $61.35M and $454.90M in sales. and $454.90M in sales Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.05% and -79.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.80%).

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.54 with sales reaching $99.7M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 50.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.70% in year-over-year returns.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), with 205.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.55% while institutional investors hold 43.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.06M, and float is at 8.03M with Short Float at 38.60%. Institutions hold 42.38% of the Float.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blake Alan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Blake Alan sold 1,264 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $2.35 per share for a total of $2967.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10813.0 shares.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Bensley Timothy (CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 1,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $2.35 per share for $3629.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12705.0 shares of the APRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Kozlowski Linda F (President and CEO) disposed off 5,340 shares at an average price of $2.35 for $12534.0. The insider now directly holds 24,888 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN).