Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Vs. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB): Which Is Riskier?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) shares are -68.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -35.98% or -$1.27 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.63% down YTD and -67.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -46.95% and -68.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 07, 2018, Stifel recommended the BKD stock is a Hold, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Equal Weight on September 03, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the BKD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.21. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 75.46.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -113.00% in the current quarter to -$0.32, down from the -$0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.98, down -7.30% from -$1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.24 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,020,677 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 290,950. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 930,040 and 194,489 in purchases and sales respectively.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $67560.0 at $3.38 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 14,792 BKD shares valued at $49997.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $3.38 per share. Warren Denise Wilder (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $3.37 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $33700.0 while BUMSTEAD FRANK M, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 05 for $52560.0 with each share fetching $5.26.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), on the other hand, is trading around $10.03 with a market cap of $4.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NYCB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 52.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $17.46 million. This represented a 96.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $450.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $509.75 million, significantly lower than the $540.36 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $509.75 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at New York Community Bancorp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 390,257 shares. Insider sales totaled 369,446 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.51M shares after the latest sales, with 2.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.60% with a share float percentage of 451.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. having a total of 491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 52.89 million shares worth more than $635.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 43.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $520.38 million and represent 9.26% of shares outstanding.